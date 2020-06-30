Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INTI) fell 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.07, 72,785 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 48,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation.

