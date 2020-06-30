Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INTI) fell 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.07, 72,785 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 48,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
Canopy Rivers Trading Down 1.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.8%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Nippon Shokubai Shares Up 6.5%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Swiss Re Stock Price Down 1.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%
Pernod Ricard Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report