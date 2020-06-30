Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.93, 26,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 83,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

