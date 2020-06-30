Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Trading Down 5.7%

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 16,943 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 24,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, April 5th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.