Financial Survey: Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) versus Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $195.15 million 0.07 -$103.02 million ($0.81) -0.68 Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 5.44 $46.28 million $0.13 78.77

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US. Lonestar Resources US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lonestar Resources US and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 1 4 0 0 1.80 Viper Energy Partners 0 2 14 0 2.88

Lonestar Resources US currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 995.49%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 86.16%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -52.79% -6.05% -1.35% Viper Energy Partners -41.11% 1.45% 1.15%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Lonestar Resources US on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

