Critical Contrast: Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and Griffin Industrial Realty (OTCMKTS:GRIF)

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 9.70% 5.84% 3.73% Griffin Industrial Realty 8.86% 4.12% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Griffin Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $399.28 million 0.37 $36.56 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $44.04 million 6.42 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Griffin Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV beats Griffin Industrial Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

