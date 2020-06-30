Head to Head Comparison: Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) vs. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

15.8% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of United Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fortress Biotech and United Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00 United Therapeutics 1 1 7 0 2.67

Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 153.28%. United Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Fortress Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortress Biotech and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech -124.73% -58.31% -20.17% United Therapeutics 36.59% 19.19% 13.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortress Biotech and United Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech $36.63 million 6.00 -$39.96 million ($0.73) -3.65 United Therapeutics $1.45 billion 3.64 -$104.50 million ($2.39) -50.19

Fortress Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Therapeutics. United Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream. The company also develops MB-107, a gene therapy for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency; CAEL-101, a Phase Ia/Ib trial that reduces amyloid deposits in the tissues and organs; CD123 chimeric antigen receptor engineered T-cell (CAR T) program for acute myeloid leukemia; CD20 CAR T program for B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CS1 CAR T for multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis. In addition, it develops MB-101 for Glioblastoma (GBM); MB-103 for GBM, and breast cancer and brain metastases; MB-105 for prostate and pancreatic cancers; intravenous Tramadol for post-operative pain; CK-101, a Phase I/II clinical trial for treating patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-301, a Phase I clinical trial for metastatic cancer; Triplex, a Phase I study recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; ConVax, a recombinant modified vaccinia ankara viral vector vaccine; CEVA-101 for traumatic brain injury; CEVA-D, a bioreactor device that enhances the anti-inflammatory potency of bone marrow-derived cells; Tamid-001, a gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis type I disorder; CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells; and methazalomide products. The company has collaboration arrangements with some universities, research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma. It also engages in developing esuberaprost, RemoPro, Treprostinil Technosphere, Trevyent, ralinepag, and Aurora-GT to treat PAH; and the research and development of various organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicine, xenotransplantation, biomechanical lungs, and ex-vivo lung perfusion, as well as the development of medicine for other diseases. United Therapeutics Corporation has licensing and collaboration agreements with Medtronic, Inc. to develop and commercialize the implantable system for Remodulin in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan; DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder, and Dreamboat and Cricket devices; Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; and Samumed LLC to develop SM04646, a phase I development-stage Wnt pathway inhibitor for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. United Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.