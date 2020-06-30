Comparing CNFinance (CNF) and Its Rivals

CNFinance (NYSE: CNF) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CNFinance to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CNFinance alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for CNFinance and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance Competitors 409 1198 1238 70 2.33

CNFinance presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.28%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 29.05%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNFinance is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance’s competitors have a beta of -0.83, meaning that their average share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46% CNFinance Competitors -7.49% -10.47% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million $77.36 million 3.62 CNFinance Competitors $5.87 billion $888.55 million 8.90

CNFinance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CNFinance beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.