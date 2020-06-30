Head-To-Head Review: GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) versus Magnolia Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:MGY)

GulfSlope Energy (OTCMKTS:GSPE) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of GulfSlope Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GulfSlope Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GulfSlope Energy N/A -442.00% -28.20% Magnolia Oil & Gas -132.38% 0.82% 0.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GulfSlope Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GulfSlope Energy N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $936.14 million 1.68 $50.20 million $0.30 20.77

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than GulfSlope Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GulfSlope Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GulfSlope Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 7 6 0 2.46

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $8.35, indicating a potential upside of 34.03%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than GulfSlope Energy.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats GulfSlope Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 14 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration. The company was formerly known as Plan A Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to GulfSlope Energy, Inc. in April 2012. GulfSlope Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

