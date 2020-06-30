Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) & Vtech (NASDAQ:VPTOF) Financial Analysis

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) and Vtech (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Vtech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vtech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 670.68%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Vtech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Vtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $340.10 million 0.16 $54.61 million N/A N/A Vtech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vtech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Vtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 6.27% 5.15% 2.39% Vtech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Vtech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 841.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and 2,068 gross wells. The company was formerly known as Memorial Production Partners LP and changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. in May 2017. Amplify Energy Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Vtech

Senex Energy Limited explores for and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010. Senex Energy Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.