Comparing KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 18.44% 11.38% 0.63% First Republic Bank 21.46% 10.64% 0.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KB Financial Group and First Republic Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Republic Bank 1 10 7 0 2.33

First Republic Bank has a consensus price target of $109.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KB Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $14.46 billion 0.81 $2.87 billion $7.14 3.93 First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 4.34 $930.33 million $5.20 20.23

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats KB Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

