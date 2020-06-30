Head to Head Review: Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and Enel Americas (NASDAQ:ENIA)

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) and Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Enel Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enel Americas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Americas has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Enel Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield 3.23% 1.92% 0.33% Enel Americas 11.60% 14.90% 5.44%

Dividends

Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Enel Americas pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Atlantica Yield pays out 268.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantica Yield has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Enel Americas has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Yield and Enel Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield $1.01 billion 2.90 $62.13 million $0.61 47.28 Enel Americas $14.31 billion 0.61 $1.61 billion N/A N/A

Enel Americas has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atlantica Yield and Enel Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enel Americas 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given Atlantica Yield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than Enel Americas.

Summary

Enel Americas beats Atlantica Yield on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was founded in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas S.A. operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers. The company was formerly known as Enersis Américas S.A. and changed its name to Enel Américas S.A. in December 2016. Enel Américas S.A. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Américas S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel S.p.A.

