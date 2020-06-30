Head-To-Head Review: Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Pioneer Bankshares (NASDAQ:PNBI)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 21.36% 11.05% 1.18% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

22.0% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Landmark Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 1.97 $10.66 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Landmark Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise automobile loans, dealer loans, personal installment and single-pay loans, mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, and credit cards; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction. The company also provides personal and business debit cards; safe deposit boxes, travelers cheques, and notary public and medallion guarantee; remote deposit capture; and merchant services. In addition, it offers investment products, which include individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services; and financial advisory services. Further, the company provides insurance products, such as homeowners, automobile, life, and health insurance; and real estate, professional liability, personal injury, and workman's compensation insurance. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.