Contrasting Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) and Its Rivals

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) is one of 17 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Diamond S Shipping to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond S Shipping 5.35% 4.89% 2.76% Diamond S Shipping Competitors -21.58% -19.95% -7.30%

66.2% of Diamond S Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diamond S Shipping and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond S Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75 Diamond S Shipping Competitors 211 827 1365 55 2.51

Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 156.96%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond S Shipping and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond S Shipping $579.78 million -$9.31 million 21.94 Diamond S Shipping Competitors $4.39 billion $410.32 million 23.79

Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Diamond S Shipping. Diamond S Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Diamond S Shipping has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond S Shipping’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond S Shipping rivals beat Diamond S Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

