FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,636 Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWD. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.