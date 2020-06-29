Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

O opened at $58.41 on Monday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

