Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.28.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

