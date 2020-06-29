Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.
Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 900.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
NYSE:WWW opened at $21.52 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.
In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Wolverine World Wide Company Profile
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
