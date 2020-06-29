Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Wolverine World Wide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 900.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

NYSE:WWW opened at $21.52 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock worth $269,068 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

