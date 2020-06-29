FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,998 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.29. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

