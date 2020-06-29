Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $476,000 Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $2,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael D. Malone acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,778.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 53.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $234.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

WD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

