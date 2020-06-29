FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,879 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $9,533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $920.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

