The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $21.93 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616,723 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after acquiring an additional 825,826 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,555,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $5,325,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $103.82 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

