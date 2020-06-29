Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,932,241,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,422 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 52.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 63.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,272 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.63. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

