Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Graham worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Graham by 275.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Graham by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

GHC opened at $327.38 on Monday. Graham Holdings Co has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $756.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.