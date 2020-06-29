Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 99,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $125.85 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $138.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

