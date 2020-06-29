Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 32.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

