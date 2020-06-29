The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 834,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $115.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.