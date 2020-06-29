Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 908.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $10.87 on Monday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of $674.66 million, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

