Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Cinemark worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 56,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Macquarie upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

