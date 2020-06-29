Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 115,704 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 115,704 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 10.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day moving average is $298.00. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.