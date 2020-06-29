Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Price Target at $75.42

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE:CHD opened at $76.15 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,435 shares of company stock worth $31,227,534. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Analyst Recommendations for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 49,709 Apple Inc.
Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 49,709 Apple Inc.
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $45.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.
Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $45.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc.
Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 115,704 Shares of Apple Inc.
Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 115,704 Shares of Apple Inc.
Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Price Target at $75.42
Brokerages Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Price Target at $75.42


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report