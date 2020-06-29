FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,890 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Banner as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Banner by 2,257.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANR. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.13. Banner Co. has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.76.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

