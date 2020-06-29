Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $255.65 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total transaction of $5,373,632.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

