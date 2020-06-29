FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cavco Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,830,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $174.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.84.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.