FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 87,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 7.1% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Stryker by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 385,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,099,000 after purchasing an additional 220,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $173.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

