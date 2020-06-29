Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,602 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 347.2% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 51.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 269,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 92,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW opened at $17.49 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.