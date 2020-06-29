FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of CoreSite Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

