Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,910 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Crocs by 164.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after acquiring an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $24,834,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Crocs stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

