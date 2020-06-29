FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $672,000 Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $1,079,688.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,325,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,378.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,479 shares of company stock worth $14,107,190. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $210.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $289.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.56.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

