Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Holdings Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

ENTG stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

