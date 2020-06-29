Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAA opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

