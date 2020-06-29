23,899 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 35.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

