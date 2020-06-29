Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 118,220 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,395 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $119,546,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,537,000 after purchasing an additional 205,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 689,419 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.85. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.99.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

