Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 403 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Wintrust Financial worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,420,000 after purchasing an additional 118,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,518,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,282 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,204,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

