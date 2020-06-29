Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 22,418 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIG. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CICC Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $515.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.07). Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

