Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $3.10 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 648,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of Genuine Parts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

