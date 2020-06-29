AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Toro worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Toro by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after purchasing an additional 152,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

