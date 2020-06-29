AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Element Solutions worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.87. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

