AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 54,396 Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Triple-S Management worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Triple-S Management by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,541 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 86,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $896.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

