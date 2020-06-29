Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,835 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $185.81 on Monday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $221.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.29.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,443,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

