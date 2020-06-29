Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $297,000 Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 180,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.35. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

